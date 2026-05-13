Railways eyes up to 10% stake sales in PSUs to drive ₹2.62 trillion monetization push

NEW DELHI: The ministry of railways is planning to dilute 5–10% stakes in six listed railway public sector undertakings (PSUs) and another 2–3% in another listed company through offer-for-sale (OFS) transactions in FY27, as part of a broader push to meet a ₹2.62 trillion monetization target under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP 2.0), two people aware of the matter said.
The seven listed railway PSUs are Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. (IRCTC), Indian Railway Finance Corp. (IRFC), IRCON International, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, RITES Ltd, RailTel Corp. of India, and Container Corp. of India (Concor).
The planned sales mark a portfolio-wide monetization strategy across the listed railway ecosystem, while ensuring the government retains management control in all key entities. In Concor, where the government holds 54.80%, the dilution will be limited to 2–3% to keep its stake above 51%, one of the persons said. In the remaining six listed railway PSUs, the government is expected to continue as majority shareholder.