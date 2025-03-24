Markets
Which small finance banking stocks to buy after crash?
Raja Venkatraman 6 min read 24 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryEvaluating banking stocks? These three small finance banks show strong NIM trends and potential upside. Raja Venkatraman suggests key levels to watch.
Evaluating a banking stock requires a balance of quantitative and qualitative insights. Key metrics like Net Interest Margin (NIM), Return on Equity (ROE), and the Cost-to-Income Ratio help measure core profitability and operational efficiency.
