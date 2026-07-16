Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 16 July

Continued volatility is taking its toll on the sentiment. With the bias oscillating quite viciously we need to stay light but keep participating as the trends are indicating a potential to the upside but is waiting for the right trigger.
Indian markets closed slightly higher on July 15, 2026, with financials leading the way despite global headwinds. The Nifty 50 edged up 0.11% to 24,078.50, while the Sensex gained 0.17% to 77,185.43, after both indices briefly rallied nearly 0.8% during the session.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
INDUSTOWER (Cmp 406.90)
INDUSTOWER: Buy above ₹407, stop ₹387 target ₹445 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Indus Towers Ltd is one of the world's largest telecom tower companies, it builds, owns, and manages passive infrastructure—such as telecom towers, smart poles, and power solutions. The selloff over the last few weeks looks to have pushed the prices into oversold territory formation of a long body candle with volumes after a period of consolidation giving a breakout augurs well for the prices in the counter over the next few days. The momentum is showing a gradual advance indicating us to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 15.09,
- 52-week high: ₹481.55,
- Volume: 7.09M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹580, resistance at ₹725.
- Risk factors: Contract renewal and pricing pressure, dependence on the financial health of key tenants, rising capital expenditures, and high client concentration.
- Buy : above ₹407.
- Stop loss: ₹387.
- Target price: ₹445 (2 Months)
GROWW (Cmp 216.33)
GROWW:Buy above ₹217, stop ₹208 target ₹245 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended : Groww is India's largest digital investment platform by active users. After witnessing some profit booking in early May the slide was arrested but being in a consolidation phase for last 3 months prices formed a durable bottom and is now moving out the cloud region indicating that the road ahead seems to be much firmer. The strong push to the upside after some support received from the Kumo cloud region is clearly highlighting that the dips are being bought into. Look to buy.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 83.30,
- 52-week high: ₹227.20,
- Volume: 153.58M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹200, resistance at ₹280.
- Risk factors: Heavy revenue reliance on stock market volumes, strict regulatory tightening by SEBI, technology-dependency, rising loan risks in its NBFC vertical, and fierce competition from platforms.
- Buy : above ₹217
- Stop loss: ₹208
- Target price: ₹245 (2 Months)
BLUESTARCO (Cmp 1753.90)
BLUESTARCO:Buy above ₹1755, stop ₹1675 target ₹1900 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended : Blue Star Ltd is a leading Indian multinational headquartered in Mumbai, specializing in air conditioning, commercial refrigeration, and MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, and Fire-fighting) contracting. The prices have been continuously taking support at 1550-1580 zone and has now formed a double bottom. The durable bottom has initiated some strong buying over the last few days. With recent value area resistance around 1700 exceeded we can now look for prices driving higher. Now with the Relative Strength Index shows that the prices have moved beyond important threshold showing signs of recovery has seen a swift upside indicating some upward trajectory. Look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 93.44,
- 52-week high: ₹2049.95,
- Volume: 247.09K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1600, resistance at ₹1950.
- Risk factors: Input-cost inflation driven by geopolitical supply-chain issues, seasonality of cooling products, and intense competition.
- Buy : above ₹1755
- Stop loss: ₹1675
- Target price: ₹1900 (2 Months)
Stock market recap
Investor sentiment was lifted by softer U.S. inflation data, which raised hopes of a gentler Federal Reserve stance, though rising crude prices and escalating U.S.–Iran tensions capped gains.