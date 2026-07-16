Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 16 July

Outlook for trading

The tension is the air as markets fail to revive. The constant gyrations that we are witnessing in Nifty is taking its toll on the market. While its easier said than done, the challenge that we are witnessing is that the consolidation phase. A look at the charts below we can see that the play of resistance continues to hold its weight over the trends in the last few sessions as we near the very important force that will contain the upmove. The resistance and support zones over the last few days have been playing a crucial role in holding back any reaction.