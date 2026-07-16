Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 16 July

Raja Venkatraman
5 min read16 Jul 2026, 06:15 AM IST
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Raja Venkatraman, co-founder, NeoTrader, recommends three stocks for 16 July.
Summary
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 16 July. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.

Continued volatility is taking its toll on the sentiment. With the bias oscillating quite viciously we need to stay light but keep participating as the trends are indicating a potential to the upside but is waiting for the right trigger.

Indian markets closed slightly higher on July 15, 2026, with financials leading the way despite global headwinds. The Nifty 50 edged up 0.11% to 24,078.50, while the Sensex gained 0.17% to 77,185.43, after both indices briefly rallied nearly 0.8% during the session.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

INDUSTOWER (Cmp 406.90)

INDUSTOWER: Buy above 407, stop 387 target 445 (Multiday)

  • Why it’s recommended: Indus Towers Ltd is one of the world's largest telecom tower companies, it builds, owns, and manages passive infrastructure—such as telecom towers, smart poles, and power solutions. The selloff over the last few weeks looks to have pushed the prices into oversold territory formation of a long body candle with volumes after a period of consolidation giving a breakout augurs well for the prices in the counter over the next few days. The momentum is showing a gradual advance indicating us to go long.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 15.09,
    • 52-week high: 481.55,
    • Volume: 7.09M
  • Technical analysis: Support at 580, resistance at 725.
  • Risk factors: Contract renewal and pricing pressure, dependence on the financial health of key tenants, rising capital expenditures, and high client concentration.
  • Buy : above 407.
  • Stop loss: 387.
  • Target price: 445 (2 Months)

Also Read | First gold, now global stocks: have Indian investors forgotten the risks?

GROWW (Cmp 216.33)

GROWW:Buy above 217, stop 208 target 245 (Multiday)

  • Why it’s recommended : Groww is India's largest digital investment platform by active users. After witnessing some profit booking in early May the slide was arrested but being in a consolidation phase for last 3 months prices formed a durable bottom and is now moving out the cloud region indicating that the road ahead seems to be much firmer. The strong push to the upside after some support received from the Kumo cloud region is clearly highlighting that the dips are being bought into. Look to buy.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E Ratio : 83.30,
    • 52-week high: 227.20,
    • Volume: 153.58M.
  • Technical analysis: Support at 200, resistance at 280.
  • Risk factors: Heavy revenue reliance on stock market volumes, strict regulatory tightening by SEBI, technology-dependency, rising loan risks in its NBFC vertical, and fierce competition from platforms.
  • Buy : above 217
  • Stop loss: 208
  • Target price: 245 (2 Months)

Also Read | Concor Q1 volumes beat trade headwinds; new rail corridor can fuel growth

BLUESTARCO (Cmp 1753.90)

BLUESTARCO:Buy above 1755, stop 1675 target 1900 (Multiday)

  • Why it’s recommended : Blue Star Ltd is a leading Indian multinational headquartered in Mumbai, specializing in air conditioning, commercial refrigeration, and MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, and Fire-fighting) contracting. The prices have been continuously taking support at 1550-1580 zone and has now formed a double bottom. The durable bottom has initiated some strong buying over the last few days. With recent value area resistance around 1700 exceeded we can now look for prices driving higher. Now with the Relative Strength Index shows that the prices have moved beyond important threshold showing signs of recovery has seen a swift upside indicating some upward trajectory. Look to go long.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E Ratio : 93.44,
    • 52-week high: 2049.95,
    • Volume: 247.09K.
  • Technical analysis: Support at 1600, resistance at 1950.
  • Risk factors: Input-cost inflation driven by geopolitical supply-chain issues, seasonality of cooling products, and intense competition.
  • Buy : above 1755
  • Stop loss: 1675
  • Target price: 1900 (2 Months)

Stock market recap

Investor sentiment was lifted by softer U.S. inflation data, which raised hopes of a gentler Federal Reserve stance, though rising crude prices and escalating U.S.–Iran tensions capped gains.

Financial stocks rebounded, with ICICI Prudential Life surging 3.8% on strong earnings, while HDFC Life and ICICI Lombard advanced ahead of their results. State-owned banks rose 1%, adding to the sector’s momentum. On the flip side, technology stocks dragged, as IBM’s weak forecast weighed on the IT index, and Tata Elxsi tumbled 4.8% after brokerages flagged margin concerns.

Analysts noted that India’s growth story remains intact, but a clear breakout depends on easing geopolitical risks and improved monsoon conditions.

Outlook for trading

The tension is the air as markets fail to revive. The constant gyrations that we are witnessing in Nifty is taking its toll on the market. While its easier said than done, the challenge that we are witnessing is that the consolidation phase. A look at the charts below we can see that the play of resistance continues to hold its weight over the trends in the last few sessions as we near the very important force that will contain the upmove. The resistance and support zones over the last few days have been playing a crucial role in holding back any reaction.

Also Read | Ghosted indices: MFs ignore niche themes, consider them too risky

The formation of doji on the charts around the 23,850 holding the 20 EMA is attempting to stage a recovery. While the trends remain fragile we need to step in and see how to address this scenario as the higher levels remain pressured. Looking at charts the Relative Strenth Index some sideways action could continue on the Sensex expiry as well. While bias remains positive there are sill some shorts in the system in the wake of the recent decline the possibility of range bound action cannot be ruled out between 23,800 and 24,300 leading us to play a wide range.

The resistances bunched up at the gap area in additional could play a part making the markets stay in a range-bound in the short term.

In summary, until the last Wednesday’s range is broken, we should remain limited in our participation.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Raja Venkatraman

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts both offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

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