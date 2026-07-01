Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 1 July

: KPR Mill Limited is one of India's largest vertically integrated apparel manufacturing companies, managing the entire production value chain from "fiber to fashion". After some sharp declines in early June the reversal in this counter has been quite swift. The trends in this stock has been quite promising in the month of June from its support levels indicating that the negative newsflows have been absorbed. The rebound from some strong supports around 1050 has given some momentum. One can now look for some trends to carry the prices higher.