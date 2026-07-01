Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 1 July

Selling pressure kept its hold on the final days proceedings to subject the market to some lower close. With the continued pressure that we are witnessing in the market at the moment its best to look at how the newsflow shall emerge in the coming days before deciding the way forward.
Indian equities ended lower on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, as IT stocks dragged benchmarks amid concerns that U.S. interest rates may stay elevated. The Nifty 50 slipped 0.34% to 23,865.75, while the Sensex eased 0.33% to 76,478.67.
Despite the day’s decline, both indexes posted monthly gains of 1.4% and 2.3%, supported by softer crude prices and RBI measures to attract foreign inflows, stabilising the rupee. Brent crude fell to $73 a barrel, down 42% from April highs, easing inflation and deficit worries.