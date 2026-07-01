Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 1 July

Selling pressure kept its hold on the final days proceedings to subject the market to some lower close. With the continued pressure that we are witnessing in the market at the moment its best to look at how the newsflow shall emerge in the coming days before deciding the way forward.
Selling pressure kept its hold on the final days proceedings to subject the market to some lower close. With the continued pressure that we are witnessing in the market at the moment its best to look at how the newsflow shall emerge in the coming days before deciding the way forward.
Indian equities ended lower on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, as IT stocks dragged benchmarks amid concerns that U.S. interest rates may stay elevated. The Nifty 50 slipped 0.34% to 23,865.75, while the Sensex eased 0.33% to 76,478.67.
Indian equities ended lower on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, as IT stocks dragged benchmarks amid concerns that U.S. interest rates may stay elevated. The Nifty 50 slipped 0.34% to 23,865.75, while the Sensex eased 0.33% to 76,478.67.
Despite the day’s decline, both indexes posted monthly gains of 1.4% and 2.3%, supported by softer crude prices and RBI measures to attract foreign inflows, stabilising the rupee. Brent crude fell to $73 a barrel, down 42% from April highs, easing inflation and deficit worries.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
ATHERENERG (Cmp 1140.55)
ATHERENERG: Buy above ₹1145, stop ₹1095 target ₹1245 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Ather Energy Ltd. is a prominent Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer founded in 2013 specializing in designing and building performance-oriented and family-focused electric two-wheelers. After a slow and steady movement over the last few days the strong revival in sentiment buoyed by support from Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen. Long body candle with volume pushed prices above 1050 levels with some strong buying at lower levels. With Auto sector showing some spirited revival once again one can consider to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 31.82,
- 52-week high: ₹1888.60,
- Volume: 20.63M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1050, resistance at ₹1400.
- Risk factors: Dependence on government subsidies, severe competition in the EV market, and a history of net losses.
- Buy : above ₹1145.
- Stop loss: ₹1095.
- Target price: ₹1245 (2 Months)
KPRMILL (Cmp 1177.30)
KPRMILL: Buy above ₹1180, stop ₹1130 target ₹1280 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended : KPR Mill Limited is one of India's largest vertically integrated apparel manufacturing companies, managing the entire production value chain from "fiber to fashion". After some sharp declines in early June the reversal in this counter has been quite swift. The trends in this stock has been quite promising in the month of June from its support levels indicating that the negative newsflows have been absorbed. The rebound from some strong supports around 1050 has given some momentum. One can now look for some trends to carry the prices higher.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 66.79,
- 52-week high: ₹1332,
- Volume: 993.80K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1100, resistance at ₹1600.
- Risk factors: Volatility in raw material costs (like cotton), foreign exchange rate fluctuations affecting export earnings, and the inherent cyclicality of the textile and sugar sectors.
- Buy : above ₹1180
- Stop loss: ₹1130
- Target price: ₹1280 (2 Months)
LTF (Cmp 310.75)
LTF: Buy above ₹311, stop ₹295 target ₹340 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: L&T Finance Limited is a leading, AAA-rated Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in India. The company provides diverse retail and SME lending services, including two-wheeler, farm, home, and microfinance loans. After spending more than 3 months in volatility there is now a strong push seen in Financial services that has been seen in this counter has been a profit booking and a sharp recovery . A similar pattern has emerged recently thus pushing for new highs. A steady volume build-up augurs well for the prices. With the Relative Strength Index firmly headed higher with volumes indicate a potential upward bias.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 25.11,
- 52-week high: ₹329.40,
- Volume: 10.81M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹280, resistance at ₹380.
- Risk factors: Credit defaults in its high-yield unsecured loan segments (such as microfinance and SMEs) and interest rate volatility driven by shifting RBI monetary policies.
- Buy : above ₹311
- Stop loss: ₹295
- Target price: ₹340 (2 Months)
Stock market performance
Banking stocks led June’s rally, with Bank Nifty and private banks up 6.1% each, while PSU banks rose 4.1%. IT lagged, dropping 9.6% in June, pressured by U.S. inflation and weak Accenture guidance.
Pharma gained 4%, small-caps rose 4%, and IndiGo surged 21.9% on cheaper fuel. Metals fell 6.9%, and Eicher Motors slid 4.8% after EV policy concerns. Sentiment remains buoyed by liquidity and rupee stability.
Outlook for trading
The lack of clarity in the indices has led to a volatile trading session that could lead to more demands from the market. Currently , the bullish resolve is showing some promise but is not unfolding in the indices. With Nifty and Bank Nifty holding on to key support zones, we continue to retain the probability of the higher levels being surpassed despite some hurdles to contain the strong upward drive.
Large scale volatility shall continue to demonstrate that the trends are needing more trigger as they are currently taking a breather post the recent swings on either side. While the intraday action remains limited ; however, every dip is seeing some bullishness. Overall, the momentum and sentiment are buoyant and the unexpected stretch of positive vibe has begun to spread across the sectors.
The macro news remains a slow trigger to generate some momentum the broader indices over the last two days has seen indices gap up and sustain. This has led to some stock specific action. This rejuvenated attempt has managed to revive the bullish bias despite the minor hiccups.
The steady higher lows in this week has given some confidence, however, the lack of acceleration that has left many participants disappointed. We can now see that the valuations as well as the results are going for a toss and almost every metric of measurement is saying that a recovery is in progress. As market unravels the next steps, we need to take the trades in a systematic way.
BankNifty has inched higher clearly indicating that the positive vibes are now showing some promise. With the flow of activities showing some resurgence of the trends we can consider that the triggers may give a push higher.
We are now observing that the Max Pain Point has shifted to 23,900 as the PCR has slipped now moved above 1 indicating that the selling pressure is being absorbed once again. Currently the trends are spending some time to hold on to the bullish bias seen this week and with a curtailed week ahead the lack of encouraging triggers would look to play its role.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.