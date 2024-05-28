Active Stocks
Tue May 28 2024 10:53:02
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 176.70 0.68%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,474.65 0.21%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.75 -0.17%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,533.90 0.39%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 834.00 -0.01%
Business News/ Markets / RAJRATAN GLO, BLB & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
BackBack

RAJRATAN GLO, BLB & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - RAJRATAN GLO, BLB, Delphi World Money, GSS Infotech, KRBL

LivemintPremium
Livemint

Shares of RAJRATAN GLO, BLB, Delphi World Money, GSS Infotech, KRBL hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 51.7(0.23%) points and Sensex was up by 119.88(0.16%) points at 28 May 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 38.05(0.08%) points at 28 May 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Divis Laboratories, National Aluminium Company, Thermax, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Bharat Forge hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 28 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue