RAJRATAN GLO, BLB & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of RAJRATAN GLO, BLB, Delphi World Money, GSS Infotech, KRBL hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 51.7(0.23%) points and Sensex was up by 119.88(0.16%) points at 28 May 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 38.05(0.08%) points at 28 May 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Divis Laboratories, National Aluminium Company, Thermax, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Bharat Forge hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.

