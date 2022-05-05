Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 34-cr from dividend announced by this Tata company

Titan Company has announced ₹7.50 per share dividend through exchange communication citing, "Titan Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 03, 2022, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend of Rs. 7.50 per Equity Share of Rs. 1 each of the Company which shall be paid/dispatched on or after the seventh day from the conclusion of the 38th Annual General Meeting subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Pursuant to the Finance Act, 2020, with effect from April 01, 2020, Dividend Distribution Tax is abolished and dividend income is taxable in the hands of the shareholders. In view of the same, the dividend payments will be subject to deduction of tax at source, as may be applicable."