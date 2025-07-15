Rallis India share price: Tata Group stock jumps nearly 7% on strong Q1 results. Should you buy?

Rallis India share price rose nearly 7% during Tuesday's trading session after the release of robust Q1 results. The agri solutions company announced on Monday, July 14, a remarkable 98% increase in net profit year-on-year (YoY), reaching ₹95 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, 2025. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, Rallis India had reported a net profit of ₹48 crore.

The company's operational revenue increased by 22% to ₹957 crore compared to ₹783 crore in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

At the operating level, EBITDA surged 56.3% to ₹150 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹96 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. The EBITDA margin for the current quarter was 15.6%, compared to 12.2% in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

ICICI Direct Research noted in its report that the strong performance during the quarter has been attributed by management to an early arrival of monsoon in the domestic market and a rebound in volumes for certain products.

The domestic brokerage said that the growth was primarily driven by volumes, effectively offsetting the impact of a lower GPM, which was the lowest observed in the past nine quarters. Management maintains a cautiously optimistic outlook for the upcoming quarters concerning the domestic market and a gradual recovery in the export sector.

Moreover, Rallis India has revealed that its board of directors has decided to release Subhra Gourisaria from her position as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 24, 2025, as she will be transitioning to another company within the Tata Group.

Following the suggestions of the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board has appointed Bhaskar Swaminathan as the new Chief Financial Officer, starting from August 7, 2025.

Bhaskar Swaminathan is an experienced Chartered Accountant with nearly 30 years of significant post-qualification expertise across various sectors. He is currently the Business Finance Head – India at Tata Chemicals Ltd., a position he has occupied since 2020.

Rallis India share price today Rallis India share price today opened at Rd 375.40 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹384.65 per share, and an intraday low of ₹363 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, Rallis India share price has broken out of a 31-week-long bullish cup and handle pattern at 337 and is now heading strong towards 367, showing that momentum remains firmly in the bulls’ favour.

“Any dips back into the breakout zone around 337 should be seen as an opportunity to add fresh longs. While the breakout volumes are comfortable, they’re not very high yet, but they can pick up further on follow-through price action. The overall technical structure suggests that the upside potential for this pattern stands around the 425 level,” said Jain.