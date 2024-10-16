Rallis India share price spikes 15% to 10-week high on strong Q2 numbers

Rallis India Limited shares rose 15% to 370 after strong Q2 results. The company reported a 21% increase in profits to 98 crore. Meanwhile, revenue grew 11.5% to 928 crore, driven by crop care and seed sectors. The stock has surged 92% since May 2023.

A Ksheerasagar
Published16 Oct 2024, 10:01 AM IST
Rallis India stock spikes 15% to 10-week high on strong Q2 numbers
Rallis India stock spikes 15% to 10-week high on strong Q2 numbers(Pixabay)

Shares of Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, surged 15% in early morning trade on Wednesday, October 16 to a 10-week high of 370 per share after the company reported strong quarterly results for the quarter ended September 2024.

On Tuesday, Rallis India announced a 21% increase in its net profit to 98 crore in Q2FY25, compared to 82 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA grew by 24% year-on-year (YoY) to 166 crore, with positive volume growth in the domestic market boosting margins.

The company’s revenue from operations rose by 11.5% in the second quarter of the current fiscal year to 928 crore, up from 832 crore a year ago. Crop care revenue increased by 7%, totalling 787 crore, supported by a 17% growth in domestic crop care volumes during Q2 FY25.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 shares to buy today

Meanwhile, seeds revenue saw a substantial increase of 48%, reaching 141 crore compared to Q2 FY24, largely due to better Kharif liquidation and strong demand for North Cotton Hybrids.

During the quarter, the company successfully completed pilot-scale production of pre-commercial quantities of Flavocide®, a novel insecticide developed for Bio-Gene Technology Limited, an Australian company.

Additionally, the company launched 'Anubandh Edge,' a unified digital platform aimed at strengthening engagement with its retailers across both crop care and seed businesses, as per the company's earnings report. 

Rallis India's Managing Director and CEO, Dr Gyanendra Shukla, said, “We had a strong Q2FY25 performance helped by double-digit growth in the domestic market, both in the crop care and seeds business. Our efforts will continue to be directed towards improving market share in domestic business.”

Also Read | Up 900% in three years, will Diwali hoist this jewellery stock to new heights?

"We remain positive for the upcoming Rabi season with higher reservoir water levels. Hybrid seed production acres and cost continue to be a concern. Customer and product base expansion will remain a focus for international business," Gyanendra added.

Stock price history

Since May 2023, the stock has demonstrated a strong upward trend, rising from 189.75 per share to its current trading value of 364—a 92% increase. Year-to-date, the stock has gained 47%, marking its largest annual increase since January 2020.

Rallis India is one of India’s leading agri sciences companies, with more than 75 years of experience servicing rural markets and the most comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions for Indian farmers.

Also Read | Multibagger IPO: BSE SME stock turns ₹1.17 lakh into ₹6.4 lakh in 1.5 years

Looking ahead, the seeds industry is expected to see sustained demand for hybrid seeds in cotton, maize, millet, mustard, and vegetables. With an increasing focus on coarse millets like Pearl Millet and Sorghum—valued for their climate resilience and nutritional benefits—the millet seed market is anticipated to grow.

Meanwhile, the crop nutrition market is becoming increasingly organised, and the company has strategically positioned itself to capitalise on these emerging opportunities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 10:01 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsRallis India share price spikes 15% to 10-week high on strong Q2 numbers

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

155.70
11:03 AM | 16 OCT 2024
0.05 (0.03%)

Tata Power share price

461.00
11:03 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-2.5 (-0.54%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

169.20
11:03 AM | 16 OCT 2024
1.35 (0.8%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

351.15
11:03 AM | 16 OCT 2024
1.95 (0.56%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HDFC Asset Management Company share price

4,775.90
10:51 AM | 16 OCT 2024
227.25 (5%)

Page Industries share price

46,500.00
10:50 AM | 16 OCT 2024
210.95 (0.46%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,877.30
10:51 AM | 16 OCT 2024
7.25 (0.39%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

15,370.30
10:51 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-31.4 (-0.2%)
More from 52 Week High

KEI Industries share price

4,304.15
10:51 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-382.75 (-8.17%)

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

639.05
10:51 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-27.3 (-4.1%)

Cochin Shipyard share price

1,612.00
10:51 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-60 (-3.59%)

Oil India share price

540.25
10:51 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-19.05 (-3.41%)
More from Top Losers

Railtel Corporation Of India share price

446.85
10:51 AM | 16 OCT 2024
38.75 (9.5%)

Action Construction Equipment share price

1,414.75
10:51 AM | 16 OCT 2024
70.35 (5.23%)

HDFC Asset Management Company share price

4,775.90
10:51 AM | 16 OCT 2024
227.25 (5%)

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price

612.15
10:51 AM | 16 OCT 2024
29.15 (5%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,405.00-220.00
    Chennai
    77,411.00-220.00
    Delhi
    77,563.00-220.00
    Kolkata
    77,415.00-220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.