Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Rallis India share price spikes 15% to 10-week high on strong Q2 numbers
MintGenie

Rallis India share price spikes 15% to 10-week high on strong Q2 numbers

A Ksheerasagar

Rallis India Limited shares rose 15% to 370 after strong Q2 results. The company reported a 21% increase in profits to 98 crore. Meanwhile, revenue grew 11.5% to 928 crore, driven by crop care and seed sectors. The stock has surged 92% since May 2023.

Rallis India stock spikes 15% to 10-week high on strong Q2 numbers

Shares of Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, surged 15% in early morning trade on Wednesday, October 16 to a 10-week high of 370 per share after the company reported strong quarterly results for the quarter ended September 2024.

On Tuesday, Rallis India announced a 21% increase in its net profit to 98 crore in Q2FY25, compared to 82 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA grew by 24% year-on-year (YoY) to 166 crore, with positive volume growth in the domestic market boosting margins.

The company’s revenue from operations rose by 11.5% in the second quarter of the current fiscal year to 928 crore, up from 832 crore a year ago. Crop care revenue increased by 7%, totalling 787 crore, supported by a 17% growth in domestic crop care volumes during Q2 FY25.

Meanwhile, seeds revenue saw a substantial increase of 48%, reaching 141 crore compared to Q2 FY24, largely due to better Kharif liquidation and strong demand for North Cotton Hybrids.

During the quarter, the company successfully completed pilot-scale production of pre-commercial quantities of Flavocide®, a novel insecticide developed for Bio-Gene Technology Limited, an Australian company.

Additionally, the company launched 'Anubandh Edge,' a unified digital platform aimed at strengthening engagement with its retailers across both crop care and seed businesses, as per the company's earnings report.

Rallis India's Managing Director and CEO, Dr Gyanendra Shukla, said, “We had a strong Q2FY25 performance helped by double-digit growth in the domestic market, both in the crop care and seeds business. Our efforts will continue to be directed towards improving market share in domestic business."

"We remain positive for the upcoming Rabi season with higher reservoir water levels. Hybrid seed production acres and cost continue to be a concern. Customer and product base expansion will remain a focus for international business," Gyanendra added.

Stock price history

Since May 2023, the stock has demonstrated a strong upward trend, rising from 189.75 per share to its current trading value of 364—a 92% increase. Year-to-date, the stock has gained 47%, marking its largest annual increase since January 2020.

Rallis India is one of India’s leading agri sciences companies, with more than 75 years of experience servicing rural markets and the most comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions for Indian farmers.

Looking ahead, the seeds industry is expected to see sustained demand for hybrid seeds in cotton, maize, millet, mustard, and vegetables. With an increasing focus on coarse millets like Pearl Millet and Sorghum—valued for their climate resilience and nutritional benefits—the millet seed market is anticipated to grow.

Meanwhile, the crop nutrition market is becoming increasingly organised, and the company has strategically positioned itself to capitalise on these emerging opportunities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.