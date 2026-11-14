Ramayana effect? Prime Focus Q2 results: Revenue rises to ₹1,410.17 crore; PAT climbs to ₹91.04 crore from ₹5.8 crore

Prime Focus Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹58.27 crore in Q2 FY27. That was more than 14 times the ₹4.06 crore it earned a year earlier. Strong demand for visual effects helped drive the increase in revenue and profit. Prime Focus is the parent company of visual effects and animation studio DNEG, the visual mastermind behind Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 35.2% to ₹1,410.17 crore in the September quarter. The company posted operating revenue of ₹1,042.89 crore in the same quarter last year. Operating revenue rose by ₹367.28 crore from the same quarter last year. Total income, including other income, increased from ₹1,071.85 crore to ₹1,446.59 crore.

Profit before tax (PAT) climbed to ₹91.04 crore from ₹5.8 crore a year earlier. The company also recorded an exceptional loss of ₹2.11 crore during the September quarter. The latest results marked a turnaround from the preceding June quarter. Prime Focus had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹45.78 crore in that quarter.

For the first half of FY27, consolidated operating revenue reached ₹2,666.25 crore. That compares with ₹2,019.71 crore in the same period a year earlier.

That was a ₹646.54 crore year-on-year rise. First-half net profit fell from ₹114.52 crore to ₹12.49 crore, partly due to exceptional expenses. The June-quarter loss absorbed most of the September-quarter profit.

Prime Focus disclosed raids by the Income Tax Department from October 7 to 14. The raids covered certain company offices and the homes of some directors. The department also seized some electronic records during the operation.

The company said it had cooperated with tax officials and supplied the documents they needed. Prime Focus said it had received no order when it approved the results.

It also said that it had received no demand or show-cause notice related to the search. The company saw no need to adjust its financial results following the proceedings.

Prime Focus Studios filmography Prime Focus Studios is producing the two-part Ramayana adaptation with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. DNEG is among the visual effects partners on the project. The studio lists Ramayana among its released projects, alongside Sky Force and Fighter.

Other released projects include Motor City, Eden and William Tell. The list also includes Those About to Die and The Garfield Movie. It also features Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva.