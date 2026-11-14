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Ramayana effect? Prime Focus Q2 results: Revenue rises to ₹1,410.17 crore; PAT climbs to ₹91.04 crore from ₹5.8 crore

Prime Focus reported Q2 FY27 net profit of 58.27 crore, up from 4.06 crore a year earlier, as revenue rose 35.2% to 1,410.17 crore on strong visual-effects demand. The company swung from a 45.78 crore loss in the June quarter and disclosed Income Tax Department searches in October.

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Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published14 Nov 2026, 09:12 AM IST
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Ramayana effect? Prime Focus Q2 results: Profit before tax climbs to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>91.04 crore from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.8 crore
Ramayana effect? Prime Focus Q2 results: Profit before tax climbs to ₹91.04 crore from ₹5.8 crore(Instagram/officialprimefocus)

Prime Focus Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of 58.27 crore in Q2 FY27. That was more than 14 times the 4.06 crore it earned a year earlier. Strong demand for visual effects helped drive the increase in revenue and profit. Prime Focus is the parent company of visual effects and animation studio DNEG, the visual mastermind behind Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana.

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Consolidated revenue from operations rose 35.2% to 1,410.17 crore in the September quarter. The company posted operating revenue of 1,042.89 crore in the same quarter last year. Operating revenue rose by 367.28 crore from the same quarter last year. Total income, including other income, increased from 1,071.85 crore to 1,446.59 crore.

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Profit before tax (PAT) climbed to 91.04 crore from 5.8 crore a year earlier. The company also recorded an exceptional loss of 2.11 crore during the September quarter. The latest results marked a turnaround from the preceding June quarter. Prime Focus had posted a consolidated net loss of 45.78 crore in that quarter.

For the first half of FY27, consolidated operating revenue reached 2,666.25 crore. That compares with 2,019.71 crore in the same period a year earlier.

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That was a 646.54 crore year-on-year rise. First-half net profit fell from 114.52 crore to 12.49 crore, partly due to exceptional expenses. The June-quarter loss absorbed most of the September-quarter profit.

Prime Focus disclosed raids by the Income Tax Department from October 7 to 14. The raids covered certain company offices and the homes of some directors. The department also seized some electronic records during the operation.

Also Read | Prime Focus shares up 10% after stake buying by Ramesh Damani, Madhu Kela’s fund

The company said it had cooperated with tax officials and supplied the documents they needed. Prime Focus said it had received no order when it approved the results.

It also said that it had received no demand or show-cause notice related to the search. The company saw no need to adjust its financial results following the proceedings.

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Prime Focus Studios filmography

Prime Focus Studios is producing the two-part Ramayana adaptation with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. DNEG is among the visual effects partners on the project. The studio lists Ramayana among its released projects, alongside Sky Force and Fighter.

Also Read | Hollywood visual-effects studio DNEG reaches $1.6 bn SPAC merger to go public

Other released projects include Motor City, Eden and William Tell. The list also includes Those About to Die and The Garfield Movie. It also features Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva.

The studio lists eight projects in production. These include The Angry Birds Movie 3, CoComelon: The Movie and The Garfield Movie 2. Animal Friends and Black Palace are also in production. The remaining titles are Blood on Snow, Bollywoof and Above the Below.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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