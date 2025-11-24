All bull markets end one day, but we must still join it: Ramesh Damani
‘We will all die one day, but can we just stop living?' 'Join markets anyway, at least through a passive fund.’ ‘Everything is for the long haul.’ These, and more insights from Ramesh Damani, ace value stock picker.
Veteran value investor Ramesh Damani is ignoring doomsday warnings about a US tech stock correction and noises surrounding corporate earnings growth trajectory back home, staying loyal instead to his credo of long-term investments, using a bottom -up approach. He remains unconcerned about short term market corrections, advising investors to "remain invested" and benefit from the power of compounding. Damani notes that domestic liquidity is more than enough to absorb any selling from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). He believes that when FPIs return to the market, a ‘melt-up’ could occur, thanks to domestic buying. Edited excerpts from an interview.