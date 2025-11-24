All bull markets end one day, but we must still join it: Ramesh Damani

What worries you at this stage?

Everything worries me. Does the Dow worry me? Is AI in a bubble? Will it burst? Yeah, of course, it worries me. But is it going to burst imminently? It's not going to burst any time soon. So, the difference between 2002 and 2025, when you had the dotcom bubble, is that they were laying the optic fibre cables like there was no tomorrow. Those deploying the fibre knew that at that time, only 3-5% of the pipes would be lit. The rest will be dark fibre, which means overcapacity. We're nowhere near that level of overcapacity at this point, and the utilization of AI by almost everyone is increasing exponentially across business, education, and professional settings. So, they're nowhere near utilizing the full capacity of data centres, which is where the big capex is going. So, the party will continue. Obviously, I worry about all these things. As the adage goes, the ship is always safe in the harbour, but it's designed for the high seas. The same way, your money is always safe in a bank FD, and you won't lose any money. You'll make 8%, but inflation is 8% and what are you going to do? Do you want to get killed in life? You need to go out and put your money in good businesses. Like always. I'm not a great advocate of putting it in passive funds, because that's my job, capital allocation. But if you can find good stocks, I mean good businesses, you should put it in those.