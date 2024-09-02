The company generates revenue mainly from overseas, with the US accounting for 95% of its income. It also has a presence in markets including the UK, Russia, Dubai, China, Hong Kong and Australia. Goldiam tapped into the Middle East markets in the first quarter of FY24, with an order of ₹30 crore for studded jewellery, which took its order book to ₹110 crore as of the same quarter. It is expected that the order will be executed within four to six months.