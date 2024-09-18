Pink dogs to Japanese whisky: India’s uber-rich diversify into rare collectibles
Summary
- For India’s expanding tribe of ultra-affluent individuals, the contours of what counts as a worthy investment are expanding beyond vintage cars and Hussains to rare collectibles.
MUMBAI : Mumbai: At a recent auction of artworks in Mumbai two modernist sculptures by international artists set the cash registers ringing. While Italian sculptor Amedeo Modigliani’sTetê De Cariátide (Head of Caryatid) went for ₹10.59 crore,Hi Konnichiwa, a pink dog with green, red and black spots by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama fetched ₹8.82 crore.