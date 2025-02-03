Markets
Rate cut at upcoming MPC meet not a certainty, says Bajaj Finserv CEO AMC
Ram Sahgal 5 min read 03 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryMarkets will need time to adjust to the budget, with volatility expected initially. Stock-specific movements will continue as investors analyze duty adjustments and sector measures.
Consumption-driven stocks are likely to outperform capex-driven ones in terms of earnings revisions post the budget tax cuts, which put more money in the hands of the middle class, according to Ganesh Mohan of Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Company (AMC).
