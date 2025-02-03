China has disrupted the AI landscape with its startup, which is cheaper and as good, if not better. What's the fallout for global tech and Indian tech, if any?

Chinese AI startup Deepseek has put the global AI community, markets, and social media in a state of disarray with the release of its latest large language model on January 20. While everyone is still trying to understand the complete ramifications of this, it is widely accepted that DeepSeek has used clever innovations to bring down the cost of development of large language models (LLMs). Till now, the entire focus of genAI was on training models, without much thought on commercialization. With the latest developments, there is expectation that commercialization in genAI will begin sooner than previously expected. While the true cost of training and development of the models released by DeepSeek is disputed, the recent events will likely lead to faster AI adoption. Global tech companies will see proliferation of new LLMs with the aid of opensource models (DeepSeek V3, R1, Meta Llama, etc). Software companies are expected to see more application development as the world progresses to inference from training. Indian tech companies also stand to benefit as the IT services companies will help their clients implement AI/genAI for their business requirements.