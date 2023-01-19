Rate hikes have begun to quell US inflation: Fed's Mester4 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 12:12 AM IST
- Further rate hikes are still needed, Mester says, to decisively crush the worst inflation bout in four decades
Growing evidence that high inflation is finally easing shows that the Federal Reserve's sharp interest rate hikes are working as intended, says Loretta Mester, a key Fed policymaker. But further rate hikes are still needed, she says, to decisively crush the worst inflation bout in four decades.
