Ratnaveer Precision share price opens at 25.7% premium on NSE; details here1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO listed at a premium of 25.7% on the NSE and 30.6% on the BSE.
Ratnaveer IPO listing date: Shares of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd listed on the bourses at a premium on Monday. On the NSE, Ratnaveer share price today was listed at ₹123.20 per share, 25.7 % higher than the issue price, and on the BSE, Ratnaveer share price was listed at ₹128 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started