Ravindra Energy, Focus Lighting & Fixtures & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Ravindra Energy, Focus Lighting & Fixtures, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Secur Credentials

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint
Livemint

Shares of Ravindra Energy, Focus Lighting & Fixtures, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 88.7(0.36%) points and Sensex was up by 251.96(0.31%) points at 31 Jul 2024 10:59:57 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 90.15(0.18%) points at 31 Jul 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as India Glycols, GAIL India, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Aia Engineering hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank Of India, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank Of India, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
HomeMarketsRavindra Energy, Focus Lighting & Fixtures & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

182.25
11:55 AM | 31 JUL 2024
-0.75 (-0.41%)

GAIL India

242.30
11:55 AM | 31 JUL 2024
8.65 (3.7%)

Tata Steel

164.05
11:55 AM | 31 JUL 2024
0 (0%)

Bandhan Bank

217.75
11:55 AM | 31 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.93%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kfin Technologies

890.50
11:47 AM | 31 JUL 2024
69.1 (8.41%)

Granules India

626.00
11:47 AM | 31 JUL 2024
38.2 (6.5%)

NCC

356.80
11:47 AM | 31 JUL 2024
18.55 (5.48%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals

999.25
11:47 AM | 31 JUL 2024
51.5 (5.43%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,740.00-124.00
    Chennai
    70,191.00-260.00
    Delhi
    70,260.00290.00
    Kolkata
    70,809.00-124.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue