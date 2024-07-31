Ravindra Energy, Focus Lighting & Fixtures & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Ravindra Energy, Focus Lighting & Fixtures, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 88.7(0.36%) points and Sensex was up by 251.96(0.31%) points at 31 Jul 2024 10:59:57 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 90.15(0.18%) points at 31 Jul 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as India Glycols, GAIL India, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Aia Engineering hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank Of India, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank Of India, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank were the top losers.