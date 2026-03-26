Ray Dalio reveals how investors can build a well-tested game plan to navigate market turbulence

At a time when investors are grappling with inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, and sharp market swings, billionaire investor Ray Dalio has shared advice on how traders and investors can navigate uncertainty.

His remarks come at a time when the ongoing US-Iran war has sent shockwaves through global markets. The tensions in the Middle East have already pushed the price of the benchmark Brent crude oil close to nearly $120 per barrel.

According to Dalio, successful investing largely depends on having a well-thought-out, ideally back-tested, game plan that an individual can execute rather than making spontaneous decisions driven by market noise or emotions.

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“To succeed at investing, you need to have a well-throughout, ideally back-tested, game-plan that you execute, rather than make decisions spontaneously [sic],” he said in a recent X post.

How to build a “well-tested game plan” Dalio believes that understanding market cycles and past events is crucial while building an investment strategy. The ace investor added that investors should study major past events, as history often repeats itself in financial markets.

“To build a well-tested game-plan, start by looking at all the big events that have happened before, because, if it happened before, you should assume it will happen again (unless you can say why you're confident it won't) [sic]," Dalio wrote.

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He added that most situations investors face are not entirely new. “Almost everything that you will encounter has happened before many times in slightly different versions," Dalio said, stressing that having a game plan for dealing with such scenarios helps investors stay prepared.

Dalio shares benefits of having a solid game plan The ace investor shared the benefits of having a well-planned approach, especially during market volatility. “You will find that having a well-tested game-plan to hold onto during the turbulent times is extremely helpful, not only because your decision- making will be much better but because it will also give you a less stressful and therefore healthier life,” he said.

He also stressed that building a game plan produces great learning experiences because it leads an individual to study cause-and-effect relationships, and that learning is enjoyable and crucial to success. “So, it will make you happy as well as effective. It was certainly key to the success and joy I had being an investor,” he added.

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Who is Ray Dalio? Born on 8 August 1949, the American billionaire is co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, which he founded from his New York City bedroom in 1975. In 2013, it was the largest hedge fund in the world.

Dalio is widely known for his principles-based approach to investing and risk management. Over the years, he has frequently shared insights on navigating economic cycles and building resilient portfolios, particularly during periods of global uncertainty and market volatility.

He holds a bachelor's degree in finance from CW Post College of Long Island University and received an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1973.

In 2024, he was ranked 124 on Forbes' Richest People in the World with a net worth of $15.4 billion. The Bloomberg Billionaires' Index, as on date, estimates his wealth at $19.9 billion and ranks him 128th on its list.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.