Could Raymond Lifestyle’s new journey trigger a 37% rally?

From about a 65% share in worsted suiting fabrics and a 5% share in ethnic men’s wear, the company is committed to increasing its reach by adding more than 650 retail stores over the next 3 years, with over 100 stores specifically for Ethnix by Raymond in FY25. The expansion will be mainly in Tier 1 and 2 cities and selectively in Tier 3 and 4 markets.