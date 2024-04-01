RBI 90 Years Ceremony highlights: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) celebrated its 90th year today in Mumbai, where RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered their keynote presentations. On the 90th anniversary of the RBI, PM Modi unveiled a commemorative coin.
In his introductory remarks, Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the RBI has been working to strengthen the resilience of the Indian financial sector by continuously assessing new trends and implementing preventive measures.
In his speech, Prime Minister Modi highlighted how UPI has grown to be a widely used platform. He said that throughout the next ten years, the central bank will need to concentrate on advancing digital transactions and financial inclusion.
As the central bank of the country, RBI was founded in 1935 and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, as well as the Hilton Young Commission's recommendations.
During his speech, Modi highlighted the significance of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning and encouraged to embrace these further. For the nation's growth to be swift, inclusive, and sustainable, the RBI must continue to use innovative methods.
Elections for a third consecutive term of government are scheduled to begin in three weeks, and the economy’s performance is contributing to Modi's popularity among voters.
"I am busy with the elections for these 100 days, so you have a lot of time to think about (new policies). Because just a day after the swearing-in ceremony, you will have a lot of work..." said PM Modi.
As he commended the RBI for its management of the economy and the changes it has made to the banking sector over the years, PM Modi stated that the bank should prioritize economic growth over the next ten years.
At a Mumbai event celebrating the RBI's 90th anniversary, Modi stated that the inflation targeting framework of the RBI helped in managing pricing pressures. He said that in order to balance inflation and growth, the central bank should use "unique tools."
FM Sitharaman stated today that India's ability to handle external imbalances and uncertainties has improved dramatically under the professional administration of the RBI.
The finance minister lauded the RBI for its contribution to resolving banks' balance sheet issues during a speech marking the institution's 90th anniversary.
“Managing India's banks is something that I recall at this time: a decade ago, the balance sheet problem today is a balancing sheet advantage. And that advantage accrues to our economy through the collaborative efforts of the government of India and the RBI," said Sitharaman.
The monetary policy meeting, which is slated to take place from April 3 to April 5, is the RBI's next event. Experts in the market believe that the central bank will probably hold rates steady and won't have any impact at all on the market.
Since February 2023, the RBI has kept the repo rate at 6.5%. Following the US Federal Reserve's recent dovish posture, analysts and economists expect the central bank to stick with its existing strategy of trying to bring India's inflation into line with its objective.
During the 90th anniversary celebration of the Reserve Bank of India, Prime Minister Modi mentioned that the country's tourism sector has been growing at a very quick pace. The world is keen on visiting and getting to know about India, and the country's tourist industry is expanding. Ayodhya is set to emerge as the global hub for religious tourism in the years to come.
Today, UPI is recognised all around the world, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the coming ten years, the central bank must prioritise advancing digital transactions and financial inclusion. He continued by saying that a developing economy has to balance growth and inflation management.
“The RBI manages its debt, which is very important for government inflation management despite monetary tightening pressures. The measures that have been taken for monetary tightening have stabilized G-Sec yields, which is very important for the economy. The stability in G-Sec markets has contributed to overall financial market proceedings. And investor confidence in the Indian economy," said FM today.
According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the rupee has witnessed less volatility and more orderly movement than than its peers. The central bank's measures have stablised G-Sec yields.
PM Modi added by saying that a combination of clear policy, intent, and decision making led to improvements in the banking system. The transformation of the Indian banking system is worthy of a case study.
PM Modi congratulated the RBI for achieving its targets and objectives. He said that Indian banks are now profitable and credit growth is touching record levels. Today, India's banking system is recognised worldwide as strong and stable. Gross NPA for banks came down from 11.25% in 2018 to 3% now.
“We infused ₹3.5 lakh to capitalised banks, resolved ₹3.25 lakh crore loans with IBC. Gross NPA for banks came down from 11.25% in 2018 to 3% now" said the Prime Minister.
Along with highlighting the fact that the "twin-balance sheet" issue has been resolved, PM Modi also mentioned that banks are now reporting a 15% increase in credit. The Prime Minister went on to say that the RBI has been crucial to all of these achievements.
" RBI stands tall amongst its peers on several counts. The RBI adopted and, in fact, deployed a conventional and unconventional range of instruments to provide liquidity, promote growth, and ensure financial stability. RBI in fact, has been one of the earliest to recognize the non transient nature of inflation. One of the few central banks, if I may say so, to front load policy rate hikes in particular," said Nirmala Sitharaman.
“The Reserve Bank's evolution as an institution has been closely intertwined with the development of the Indian economy, from being a central bank primarily concerned with the allocation of scarce resources, during the planning period, the Reserve Bank transitioned into being an enabler for the market economy. We are a full-service central bank, with our functions spanning multiple dimensions. It has been our endeavour to promote the financial sector, a financial sector that is robust, resilient, and future-ready," said RBI Governor Das.
As of March 31, 2023, the Reserve Bank's balance sheet total is ₹63 lakh crore. As to news reports, India's foreign exchange reserves are presently the fourth greatest in the world, after China, Japan, and Switzerland, with a whopping USD $642 billion. Over time, the RBI's responsibility in maintaining price stability and managing inflation has also changed. Additionally, the RBI is essential to the regulation of the financial services sector. The RBI has been actively supporting digital payments over the past ten years.
The RBI has had 26 governors in its nine decades of operation. The current governor, Shaktikanta Das, took office in October 2021. The previous governors, including IG Patel, Manmohan Singh, C Rangarajan, Bimal Jalan, Raghuram Rajan, Urjit Patel, and others, were primarily foreigners, bureaucrats, and economists. In fact, M Narasimham was the first RBI cadre officer to become governor.
Last year, US-based Global Finance magazine ranks RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das as the top central banker, globally. With an 'A' grade rating in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023, Das has also been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors who have been rated A .
The Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (II of 1934) governs the operations of this central bank, which started operations on April 1, 1935, under the leadership of Sir Osborne Smith. The governor was in charge of a number of tasks, including the issuance of currency, providing banking services to the government and other banks, and fostering the growth of agricultural credit and rural cooperatives.
PM Modi is expected to address at 11:00 IST. The opening remarks will be given by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
