RBI 90 years ceremony highlights: UPI now recognised globally; RBI also working on CBDC: PM Modi

7 min read . 02:09 PM IST

RBI 90 Years Ceremony highlights: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has entered its 90th year today, April 1, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the celebration of this historic occasion at Mumbai's National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and unveiled a commemorative coin.