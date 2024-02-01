RBI action on Paytm: JM Financial sees ‘meaningful’ impact on valuations
Stock Market today: Paytm (One 97 Communications) share price saw a sharp dip of 20% post RBI imposing restrictions on some services. JM Financial sees meaningful impact on valuations. Also Check for 2 major impact on Paytm as highlighted by JM Financial Institutional Securities
One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) share prices saw a steep fall of 20% on Thursday. RBI has imposed significant restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), an associate company of One 97 Communications (Paytm). These restrictions are an outcome of “continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action", according to RBI.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started