RBI, ESMA near solution for bond settlement issue
Summary
- In October 2022, the ESMA derecognized the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd. (CCIL), which provides clearing and settlement services for trades in Government Securities, citing concerns over regulatory oversight.
New Delhi: Close to 24 months after the European markets’ regulator scuppered the ongoing mechanism for banks in Europe to trade in Indian government bonds and other securities, a solution to the impasse may be within sight, two people aware of the matter said.