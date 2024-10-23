To be sure, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority of Germany, BaFin, and French regulator AMF have allowed their countries’ banks to continue to trade on the CCIL platform even after the 31 October deadline, as French and German banks have been granted more time by their home regulators to transact with India's sovereign bond clearing house, according to a report in The Economic Times. However, banks of other European countries will have to pay penalties for transactions after 31 October.