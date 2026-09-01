FCNR scheme draws billions, but does little to ease rupee pressure

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR (B)) deposit window closed on Monday after attracting a much larger-than-expected pool of dollars, even as the inflows had a limited success in arresting the decline in the rupee.
Announced on 5 June and implemented from 8 June, the facility allowed banks to raise fresh three- and five-year FCNR(B) deposits from non-resident Indians and swap the dollars with the RBI at a concessional rate that effectively offset the hedging cost. The broader swap package also covered overseas foreign-currency borrowings (OFCBs) and external commercial borrowings (ECBs).