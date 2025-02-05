All eyes are on a much-awaited rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India on 7 February post the announcement of the Budget for 2025-26. As for options, the same vibes do not extend to it as there is a call writing seen at 23,800, which could hold back the rise. These levels also coincide with the Fibonacci resistance at 50% of the fall seen from the December highs. As the trends look to settle and find their feet, the new set of support now lies at 23,500 and would aim to produce a rebound in the coming days.