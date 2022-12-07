RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps, maintains withdrawal of accommodation stance1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 02:01 PM IST
- While the rate hike was on expected lines, some experts expected the central bank to turn its stance to neutral
The Reserve Bank of India today raised the repo rate for the fifth time in a row, by 35 bps to 6.25% with immediate effect, in line with expectations. The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate stands adjusted to 6% and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 6.50%.