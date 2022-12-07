RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps, maintains withdrawal of accommodation stance

"Based on an assessment of the macroeconomic situation and its outlook, the MPC decided by a majority of 5 members out of 6 to increase the policy repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25%," said the RBI statement. "The MPC also decided by a majority of 4 out of 6 members to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth," it added.