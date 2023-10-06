RBI maintains CPI inflation forecast for FY24 at 5.4%
RBI Monetary policy meeting October 2023: Inflation expected to average 5.4% in fiscal year 2023-2024.
RBI monetary policy meeting: As was largely anticipated, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held the repo rate constant at its fourth straight policy meeting on Friday. The central bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% and stance of 'withdrawal of accommodation.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started