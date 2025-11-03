RBI to meet primary dealers on Thursday amid rising bond yields, weak sentiment
Summary
RBI’s unscheduled meet with primary dealers stems from concerns over rising bond and state security yields. It also aims to gauge why domestic participation has dipped despite higher foreign interest and ways to revive demand.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will meet a clutch of primary dealers (PDs) on Thursday, likely to discuss the recent weakness in the government securities market and gauge investor sentiment, three market participants told Mint.
