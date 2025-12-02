It’s a hold for now for the MPC, tracing trade talks for path ahead
We no longer expect the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee to cut the policy rate at the upcoming 5 December meeting and await a dovish pause.
Economists often defer to the quote by Keynes, ‘When my information changes, I alter my conclusions', and Friday evening turned out to be one such case. After a low CPI inflation of 0.25% year-on-year for October, a 25-basis-point cut on 5 December looked pretty certain. After all, not only did the October CPI inflation print surprise again to the downside, but November CPI inflation is also tracking below 1%, with FY25-26 CPI inflation averaging at 2.1% year-on-year (our estimate vs RBI’s 2.6% year-on-year forecast as of October 2025). With incoming data continuing to undershoot expectations, there is a strong case to be made for FY26-27 CPI inflation to average below 4% (as is our base case). As of 12 November, we thought it couldn’t get better than this; what else does an inflation-targeting central bank need? We had thus firmed up our 5 December rate cut call; after all, there is ‘space’ for a policy rate cut — we believed the governor referred to it when he had said, “The current macroeconomic conditions and the outlook has opened up policy space for further supporting growth".