It’s a hold for now for the MPC, tracing trade talks for path ahead

So, is the last rate cut behind us and is 5.5% the terminal rate for this cycle? Since the trade talks between India and the US resumed in mid-September, we believed that the conclusion of the first tranche of the bilateral trade deal between India and the US was still some time away. As such, we did not expect anything material to happen on that front until the 5 December policy meeting (which it hasn’t), reinforcing our erstwhile rate cut call. All eyes are now on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India (on 5 December), which could potentially shape the contours of the India-US trade and tariff landscape. Should the 50% (25% ‘reciprocal + 25% ‘secondary’) tariffs on India last beyond 2025, we do not rule out further easing in 2026. But in our base case, we expect the MPC to hold for now, assuming the first tranche of a trade deal comes through before the year-end, taking tariffs down to 20-25%.