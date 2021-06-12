RBI partially devolves 10 year G-sec at weekly auction

RBI also announced the second phase of the Government Securities Acquisition Program (GSAP) of ₹1.2 trillion in September. “The G-SAP programme of the RBI has been largely successful in keeping the bond yields in check. However, to make the impact more meaningful, RBI may consider shifting the focus on 7-8 year papers while announcing OMO/ G-Sap etc. This will smoothen the curve and also reduce upward pressure on benchmark yield. Additionally, RBI can also come up with a prior calendar of bucket-wise maturity for GSAP-2. Furthermore, more purchases might be done in illiquid securities compared to liquid securities in each bucket. Accordingly, banks will be able to offload their HTM stocks and buy liquid ones," said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economist, State Bank of India