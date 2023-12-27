RBI permits lending, borrowing in government securities except T-bills
In February, the central bank had come out with the draft RBI (Government Securities Lending) Directions, 2023 and based on the comments received on the draft, the directions have been finalised, according to a notification.
In a bid deepen the bond market, Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday issued guidelines for lending and borrowing in government securities.
