Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rolled back its recently tightened daily cash reserve ratio (CRR) requirement for banks as system liquidity slipped into deficit, with market participants expecting conditions to remain neutral or in deficit until March.



In October, the RBI had raised the minimum daily CRR maintenance requirement to 99% from 90%, while keeping the overall CRR unchanged at 3%. CRR is the proportion of a bank’s deposits that it must maintain as cash with the central bank. The measure will take effect from 1 December, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

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Banking system liquidity has tightened sharply, swinging from a surplus of nearly ₹11 trillion on 13 September to a deficit of ₹12,825 crore on 21 November, RBI data showed. The last time system liquidity was in deficit was on 22 June. As on 26 November, liquidity in the banking system was in a deficit of ₹47,641 crore. The squeeze has pushed up short-term borrowing costs, raising concerns that a prolonged increase in funding costs could weigh on economic growth.

The tighter daily maintenance requirement was introduced to absorb surplus liquidity following substantial inflows through the foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) deposit scheme, which attracted $133 billion. With much of that liquidity now deployed by banks, market participants believe the need for the tighter requirement has diminished.

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Liquidity has been drained by multiple factors, including RBI’s foreign exchange market interventions, variable rate reserve repo (VRRR) auctions, open market operations (OMOs) and sell-buy swaps.

The outlook for core liquidity, which adjusts system liquidity for the government’s cash balances, also points to a tightening of underlying liquidity conditions, said Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC FIRST Bank. The measure indicates the liquidity available to the banking system after accounting for funds held by the government with the RBI.

“Once core liquidity starts coming down to around ₹4 trillion levels, you will be in a persistent system liquidity deficit situation,” Sengupta said. Government spending could temporarily push system liquidity into surplus in December, but she expects a persistent deficit in the fourth quarter as durable liquidity declines and government cash balances remain elevated.

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Market impact The liquidity squeeze is beginning to feed into short-term borrowing costs. Yields on three-month commercial papers issued by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) rose by 80-83 basis points to 8.03-8.05% between 1 October and 25 November. Three-month Treasury bill yields also increased by 35-40 basis points to 5.85%, according to FBIL data.

The weighted average call rate (WACR), the benchmark for overnight money market borrowing, is increasingly trading above the repo rate and closer to the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate, signalling tighter liquidity conditions, said VRC Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank.

“Corporate bond spreads are also widening. Spreads on AAA-rated public sector undertaking and non-banking financial company bonds have reached around 120-125 basis points over government securities, compared with the more normal range of 60-70 basis points, reflecting higher funding demand,” Reddy said.

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RBI's liquidity operations Since banking system liquidity slipped into deficit on 21 November, the RBI has conducted three variable rate repo (VRR) auctions, injecting nearly ₹1.75 trillion into the banking system.

For now, market participants will be watching the RBI's monetary policy announcement on 4 December for signals on its liquidity stance.

The liquidity squeeze also comes amid expectations of further monetary tightening. While a 25-basis-point rate hike at the December policy review is widely anticipated, a smaller section of the market sees the possibility of a larger 50-basis-point increase, depending on the inflation trajectory.

Sengupta expects the RBI's calibrated tightening stance to continue, making a durable infusion of liquidity difficult to envisage. Higher borrowing costs, coupled with tighter liquidity, could eventually moderate credit growth as banks pass on increased funding costs to borrowers.

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About the Author Subhana Shaikh Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven ...Read More ✕ Subhana Shaikh Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.



She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.



At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.



Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.