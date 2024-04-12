RBI rule ambiguity wrecks FX derivatives boom, exposes regulatory gaps in India: Report
For years, the market thrived on bets on the rupee's movement, even without traders holding underlying assets. A rule allowing transactions up to $100 million without proof of exposure was interpreted by many as a green light for speculation.
India's once-thriving FX derivatives market, a playground for speculative bets on the rupee, now faces a regulatory reckoning. The central bank's crackdown, demanding underlying exposure for all trades, has sent shock waves through the market. This disconnect between the regulator's intent and market understanding exposed potential gaps in India's regulatory framework, raising concerns for investors and jeopardizing the country's image as a stable investment destination, according to a report by Reuters.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started