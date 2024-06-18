RBI, Sebi monitoring high volumes in F&O market
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das also said the last mile of the disinflationary process was proving to be sticky owing to stubborn food prices
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India and the markets regulator are monitoring the high volume of trading in the futures and options segment, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said, but ruled out any signs of overheating in the financial market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started