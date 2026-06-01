RBI set to hold rates on 5 June as war-driven inflation clouds outlook

Mumbai: India's central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged despite a sharp depreciation in the rupee and repeated fuel price hikes following the West Asia conflict.
A Mint poll of 10 economists suggests that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to maintain the policy repo rate at 5.25% this week. The repo (repurchase) rate is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks for short-term requirements, typically against government securities as collateral.
The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to announce its policy decision after its 3-5 June meeting. The central bank is also expected to maintain its ‘neutral’ stance, which allows it to raise or cut rates even as it grapples with a rapidly depreciating rupee, elevated crude oil prices and the risk of imported inflation.