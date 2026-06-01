RBI set to hold rates on 5 June as war-driven inflation clouds outlook

Mumbai: India's central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged despite a sharp depreciation in the rupee and repeated fuel price hikes following the West Asia conflict.
Mumbai: India's central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged despite a sharp depreciation in the rupee and repeated fuel price hikes following the West Asia conflict.
A Mint poll of 10 economists suggests that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to maintain the policy repo rate at 5.25% this week. The repo (repurchase) rate is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks for short-term requirements, typically against government securities as collateral.
A Mint poll of 10 economists suggests that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to maintain the policy repo rate at 5.25% this week. The repo (repurchase) rate is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks for short-term requirements, typically against government securities as collateral.
The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to announce its policy decision after its 3-5 June meeting. The central bank is also expected to maintain its ‘neutral’ stance, which allows it to raise or cut rates even as it grapples with a rapidly depreciating rupee, elevated crude oil prices and the risk of imported inflation.
“Research across cycles indicates that the blunt tool of a rate hike is not well-suited to managing the currency, making such a move at the upcoming meeting unlikely,” said Tanay Dalal, senior vice-president-II, business and economic research at Axis Bank.
The RBI has come under pressure after the rupee's sharp slide against the dollar in recent months, fuelling speculation that policymakers could consider a rate hike to defend the currency. However, most economists believe the RBI will resist using interest rates as a foreign-exchange management tool.
In fact, even RBI officials are not in favour of using the rate hike tool right now, said a person aware of the discussions at the central bank. The last time the MPC cut repo rate was by 25 basis points in December.
So far since the US-Iran war began on 28 February, the Indian has depreciated by over 5% to hit a record low of 96.95 per US dollar. In 2025-26, the local unit plummeted by over 11%, according to Bloomberg data. On Friday, it ended at 95 against the greenback.
“We don’t think the RBI will use the rate hike lever for FX management and if indeed there comes a hike, it would be to manage or curtail domestic demand amid constrained resources, rather than to manage FX,” said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services. “We are not pencilling in a June hike as of now.”
The pause comes despite mounting concerns over inflation. Higher global crude prices following the West Asia war, coupled with recent increases in domestic fuel prices are expected to fuel inflation in coming months.
Several economists now expect the RBI to raise its inflation forecast for FY27 to around 5% while lowering its growth estimate to roughly 6.5%.
In the April policy review, the central bank had projected CPI inflation at 4.6% and real GDP growth at 6.9% for the current financial year, assuming crude oil at $85 per barrel. The benchmark Brent crude prices fell nearly 2% on Friday, ending at $92.05 per barrel.
“...the current level of inflation is less than 4% and, hence, does not warrant a rate hike at this point of time. It would be on the cards once inflation crosses the 5%-mark threshold,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. He added that the monsoon outcome is still unknown and would be premature to raise rates at this point of time.
The India Meteorological Department on Friday trimmed its monsoon rainfall forecast to 90% of the long-period average, raising concerns over farm output, rural demand and inflation.
The RBI’s rate-setting panel targets retail inflation at 4%, with a tolerance band of 2 percentage points on either side.
In April, India’s retail inflation rose to 3.48% from a year ago, as against 3.40% in March.
Barclay also expects the RBI to keep rates unchanged and retain its ‘neutral pause’, while revising FY27 inflation forecasts to 5% from 4.6% earlier and cutting growth projections to 6.7% from 6.9%.
“Even as CPI inflation outcomes durably breach RBI's 4% target, we believe the MPC will look through this as supply shock. That said, amid the prolonged conflict in West Asia, energy prices seem to have settled higher for longer, creating a strong case for a 'generalised' increase in price pressures eventually, threatening our base case of RBI MPC staying on hold for the remainder of 2026,” Barclays said in a pre-policy note on 25 May.
Sabnavis added that inflation projections are likely to be revised upward as the prices of several commodities like fuel, milk, transport and bread have increased.
So far, the government has raised petrol and diesel prices by four times since the outbreak of the West Asia war. The increases began on 15 May, cumulatively pushing retail fuel rates up by nearly ₹7.50 per litre across the country.
While it seems clear that the MPC may not hike rates this time around, market participants will also be keenly waiting for the central bank’s communication on the same.
“...commentary may turn hawkish with risks to inflation seen on upside. With monsoon likely seen below normal, rate hike is more a matter of timing,” said Sujit Kumar, economist at NaBFID, adding that he expects a cumulative 50 basis point hike in repo rate in FY27, with the first hike likely in October.
Several economists also expect the central bank to signal or subsequently introduce measures aimed at attracting capital inflows and reducing pressure on the rupee. Suggestions include easing overseas borrowing limits for banks, encouraging exporters to convert foreign-currency earnings faster and expanding foreign investor participation in domestic debt markets.
“The RBI’s comfort around USD/INR will also be watched,” Kumar said, referring to recent remarks by governor Sanjay Malhotra in a Mint interview on 25 May that the Indian rupee may be undervalued.
“With the recent depreciation, it would be reasonable to think that rupee is not overvalued. If anything, one could argue that rupee has become undervalued, both in nominal as well as in REER (real effective exchange rate) terms,” Malhotra had said.
He reiterated that the RBI does not target any specific exchange-rate level and would intervene only to curb abnormal and high volatility or undue speculation.