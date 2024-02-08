RBI on Paytm: Not a case of regulatory deficiency, but issue of compliance, says Governor Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that it was an issue with a specific institution and there was no worry about the entire system.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank’s business was a result of persistent non-compliance of the regulatory norms, while the central bank will release FAQ related to the actions taken on the fintech giant, said RBI top officials.
