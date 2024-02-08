The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank’s business was a result of persistent non-compliance of the regulatory norms, while the central bank will release FAQ related to the actions taken on the fintech giant, said RBI top officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its first reaction on the Paytm crisis, RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J said that the central bank will take suitable steps as warranted going ahead.

“This is supervisory action for persistence non-compliance. Such action is invariably preceded by months and sometimes years of bilateral engagement where we point out the deficiencies but also give time to take corrective action. As a regulator, it is incumbent upon us to protect the consumer," Swaminathan J said during a post-policy press briefing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“All our actions are in the best interest of systemic stability and protection of depositors' interests. These aspects cannot be compromised," he added.

Meanwhile RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that it was an issue with a specific institution and there was no worry about the entire system.

"Let me put the record straight on the Paytm issue. There is no worry about the entire system. It is an issue with a specific institution," Das told reporters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added that it was not a case of regulatory deficiency, but an issue of compliance.

“The regulations are in place. It is not a case of regulatory deficiency. It is an issue of compliance with various parameters. I don't want to specify the details," the Governor said.

Das also informed that the central bank will release FAQs related to the actions taken on Paytm Payments Bank next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Over the last few days, we have received a lot of queries. We have noted them down. Based on that, we will be issuing an FAQ next week," Das said.

The RBI last week ordered Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting new deposits in its accounts or popular digital wallets beginning March, citing supervisory concerns and non-compliance with rules.

