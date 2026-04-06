RBL Bank share price gains over 6% to 5-week high on strong Q4 business update

Shares of RBL Bank saw renewed buying interest in Monday’s session (April 6), climbing 6.22% to reach a 5-week high of ₹319.75, as investors appeared encouraged by the bank’s March quarter business update.
The company, through an exchange filing on Thursday, announced its business performance for the quarter ended March, reporting healthy growth across key metrics. Total deposits rose 25% year-on-year and 16% sequentially to ₹1.39 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026, while gross advances increased 22% YoY and 11% QoQ to ₹1.15 lakh crore.
The bank also saw strong traction in its retail franchise, with secured retail advances growing 36% YoY and 17% QoQ, alongside steady momentum in wholesale and commercial banking segments. CASA deposits improved 23% YoY, with the ratio rising sequentially to 33.6%, indicating a better liability mix.
Overall, total business crossed ₹2.5 lakh crore, marking a 24% annual growth, while asset quality trends remained stable with collection efficiency for the JLG segment at 99.7% for March, reflecting operational strength.
Meanwhile, the bank in a separate regulatory filing the lender said that the RBI has approved a proposal by Emirates NBD Bank to acquire up to a 74% stake, paving the way for the bank to become a foreign lender.
The approval from RBI came on April 1 with one year validity, RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
The approval follows Emirates NBD Bank, the second largest in UAE, expressing its interest in October 2025 to acquire a majority 60 per cent stake in RBL Bank for ₹26,853 crore.
The company’s shares have maintained a strong winning run in recent months; even amid market volatility, they remained resilient, translating into robust returns for shareholders.
The stock began its one-way rally in December 2024 and has sustained the momentum to date, rising from ₹158 to ₹319.75 apiece, delivering nearly a 100% return. It finished CY25 with a 100% gain, marking the biggest annual jump since its listing.
Investor sentiment towards RBL Bank’s share price improved following the bank’s better financial performance in recent quarters, including improved asset quality. The rally received additional support after the announcement of a stake acquisition by Emirates NBD.
Meanwhile, domestic mutual funds further boosted their holdings in RBL Bank during the December quarter, with their collective stake rising to 40% from 35.7% in Q2FY26. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) also added to its exposure, holding 1.27% at the end of Q3.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), too, increased their stake to 21.9% in Q3 from 15.5% in Q2FY26, as per the Trendlyne shareholding data.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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