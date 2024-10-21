RBL Bank, Spandana Sphoorty Financial & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of RBL Bank, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Indusind Bank, Vodafone Idea, Creditaccess Grameen hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -143.7(-0.58%) points and Sensex was down by -83.46(-0.1%) points at 21 Oct 2024 10:12:40 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -6.15(-0.01%) points at 21 Oct 2024 09:57:41 IST. Other stocks such as Tech Mahindra, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, National Aluminium Company, HCL Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

