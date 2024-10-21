RBL Bank, Spandana Sphoorty Financial & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - RBL Bank, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Indusind Bank, Vodafone Idea, Creditaccess Grameen

Livemint
Published21 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint
Livemint

Shares of RBL Bank, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Indusind Bank, Vodafone Idea, Creditaccess Grameen hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -143.7(-0.58%) points and Sensex was down by -83.46(-0.1%) points at 21 Oct 2024 10:12:40 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -6.15(-0.01%) points at 21 Oct 2024 09:57:41 IST.
Other stocks such as Tech Mahindra, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, National Aluminium Company, HCL Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsRBL Bank, Spandana Sphoorty Financial & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

552.20
11:57 AM | 21 OCT 2024
3.5 (0.64%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

247.00
11:57 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-1 (-0.4%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

129.60
11:55 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-2.8 (-2.11%)

Tata Steel share price

154.95
11:57 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-0.35 (-0.23%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tech Mahindra share price

1,708.65
11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
20.65 (1.22%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,858.15
11:53 AM | 21 OCT 2024
0.95 (0.05%)

JM Financial share price

158.45
11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-0.25 (-0.16%)

National Aluminium Company share price

229.05
11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-2.95 (-1.27%)
More from 52 Week High

Tata Consumer share price

1,007.00
11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-87.65 (-8.01%)

Jindal Saw share price

338.20
11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-27.15 (-7.43%)

Jindal Stainless share price

698.75
11:53 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-44.05 (-5.93%)

Aether Industries share price

870.90
11:48 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-54.7 (-5.91%)
More from Top Losers

Tata Chemicals share price

1,194.15
11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
106.2 (9.76%)

Tejas Networks share price

1,286.95
11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
97.3 (8.18%)

CRISIL share price

4,997.95
11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
292.45 (6.22%)

Tata Investment Corporation share price

7,219.85
11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
405.25 (5.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,425.00-10.00
    Chennai
    79,431.00-10.00
    Delhi
    79,583.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    79,435.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.