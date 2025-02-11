₹0.76 to ₹94: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.24 crore in five years

Multibagger small-cap stock: Shares of Eraaya Lifespaces have witnessed a remarkable surge in recent years, consistently breaking record highs and achieving significant milestones. The company’s shares, which were priced at just Re 0.76 apiece five years ago, have skyrocketed an incredible 12,307%, currently trading at ₹94.3 apiece.

At the stock's peak price of ₹304, achieved in early October, the returns were even more astounding, reaching 40,000%.

For perspective, an investor who invested ₹1 lakh in the stock five years ago and held onto the investment until now would have seen its value grow to ₹1.24 crore. The company's shares have been trading on an ex-split basis in the ratio of 1:10 since December 2024.

On Monday, the company announced that its Indian subsidiary, Ebix Travels, has entered into a strategic partnership with Delhi Capitals as an Associate Sponsor for the upcoming 2025 T20 cricket season, covering both the men’s and women’s teams.

"As a leading technology and financial exchange company, Ebix’s association with Delhi Capitals is expected to bring a new level of excitement and energy to the tournament. The sponsorship agreement, signed by Ebix Travels Pvt. Ltd., ensures extensive brand visibility and engagement opportunities throughout the season," the company said in its exchange filing.

Meanwhile, last week, the company announced that EbixCash had achieved exceptional growth across its foreign exchange, inward remittance, and payments businesses, recording a GMV of $3.9 billion during the first 10 months of FY24-25.

“The forex, inward remittance, and domestic payment businesses have delivered extraordinary performance for the first 10 months of FY24-25. We are proud to report a GMV of $3.9 billion and provisional gross revenue of ₹595 crore for this period. With strong macroeconomic trends driving outbound leisure, corporate, and student travel in 2025, we are confident in achieving sustained and robust business growth moving forward,” said T.C. Guruprasad, CEO and Managing Director of EbixCash Payment Solutions.

Earlier in December, EbixCash bagged a contract worth over ₹33.5 crore from Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation. The order covers all state-run buses and involves deploying EbixCash's Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS) on Android-based ticketing devices.

Additionally, in December, the company announced that ITI Ltd, under the Ministry of Communications, Government of India, had selected EbixCash as its technology partner for operating and managing its MeitY-empanelled Data Centre (DC).

About the company Eraaya Lifespaces was initially engaged in manufacturing children's bicycles under the brand name Tobu Cycles. Last year, the company amended its object clause and expanded into the hospitality sector, as well as trading in securities and digital marketing.

Currently, the company offers a diverse range of hospitality services, including accommodations for leisure, business, and personal travel. In its latest annual report, the company stated that it is in the process of acquiring various properties, which it plans to utilize for branded outlets under a fixed rent plus revenue-sharing model.

As part of this expansion, the company provides commercial spaces to well-known quick-service restaurants (QSRs) that specialize in delivering food to customers quickly and efficiently.

As of the end of December quarter, the general public holds the majority stake in the company at 40.4%, while promoters own 35.1% and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) hold 22.6%, according to Trendlyne shareholding data.

