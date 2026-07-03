Pulse of the Street: Realty and healthcare lifts markets, but weak rupee clouds rally

Indian markets rose nearly 1% this week as softer crude oil prices, easing volatility and buying in real estate, healthcare and consumption stocks lifted sentiment. However, weakness in capital goods and power, along with continued pressure on the rupee, showed that the recovery remained selective, and would need support from June-quarter earnings to sustain.
On Friday, the Sensex rose 0.34% to close at 77,763.94, while the Nifty 50 advanced 0.39% to 24,270.85. Volatility eased during the week, with the fear gauge index India VIX falling to 11.79 from 13.05. Besides, crude oil prices continued their slide to $72.70 a barrel from $75.07, offering some relief to an economy that depends heavily on energy imports, while the rupee remained under pressure, weakening 0.92% to 95.223 against the dollar.